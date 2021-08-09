Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.38 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.