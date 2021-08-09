Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $2,561,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of MD opened at $33.14 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

