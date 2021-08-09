Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,947 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

