Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.