Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

