Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Abiomed worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $345.88 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

