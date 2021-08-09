Priveterra Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Priveterra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Priveterra Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Priveterra Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PMGMU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Priveterra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.