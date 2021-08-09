ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

