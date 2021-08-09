Profound Medical Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.