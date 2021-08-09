Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

