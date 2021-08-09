Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.37

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

