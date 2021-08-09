ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 187.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of PRQR opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

