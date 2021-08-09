ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 557,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 299,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.40 on Monday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

