Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $48.11 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

