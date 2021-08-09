Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.53). Provention Bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.