PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.23. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

