Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.