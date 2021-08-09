Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 8,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,160,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

