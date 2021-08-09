Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

