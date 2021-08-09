Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

ALLO stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

