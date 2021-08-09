Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $2,805,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $46,393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

