Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Fire Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

