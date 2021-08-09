Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.70 on Monday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

