Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.56 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

