Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

