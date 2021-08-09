Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

ETSY opened at $178.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.01. Etsy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

