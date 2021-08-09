Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Reduced by William Blair

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $47,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

