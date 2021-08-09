Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.00.

TSE:GSY opened at C$180.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$58.16 and a 1-year high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.