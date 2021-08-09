Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

