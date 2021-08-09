Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.