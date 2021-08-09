Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.83.

TSE:STN opened at C$58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$61.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.88.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.17%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

