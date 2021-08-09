Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.