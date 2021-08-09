Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

