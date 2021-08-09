Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

