Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

