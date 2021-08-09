Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Raised by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.33 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

