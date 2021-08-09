Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Boosted by Wedbush

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chuy’s in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

CHUY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

