Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted by Analyst

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

OCSL stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.