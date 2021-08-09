Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

QRVO stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

