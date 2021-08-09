QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.36 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43.

