QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,675 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

