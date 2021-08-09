QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 238,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,466,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

