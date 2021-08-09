QV Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 49,870 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,000. Facebook comprises 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $362.30. The company had a trading volume of 277,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

