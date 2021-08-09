QV Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,127 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $67,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 45,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

