QV Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,508. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

