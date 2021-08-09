QV Investors Inc. Has $18.73 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $197.49. 42,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39. 3M has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

