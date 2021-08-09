QV Investors Inc. Makes New $604,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

