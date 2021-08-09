QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.