R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires 16,329 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.64 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.