R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.